Iran’s Leader: Guidelines of National Committee on Combating Coronavirus Are Obligatory For All

I extend my gratitude for the efforts of the Honorable Minister and his colleagues in this vast area. The guidelines set by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus and the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of this disease are obligatory for everyone to carry out. The National Mobilization Campaign against Corona, which is evidence-based and motivated by religious, humanitarian and Jihadi values, is an effective plan. This is what will turn tragedies into blessings and threats into opportunities, God willing.