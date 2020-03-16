Date :Monday, March 16th, 2020 | Time : 16:58 |ID: 138056 | Print

Iran’s Leader: Guidelines of National Committee on Combating Coronavirus Are Obligatory For All

SHAFAQNA- Khamenei.ir:  The Leader of the Islamic Revolution issued a letter wherein his Eminence declared that the guidelines of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus and the Ministry of Health with the aim of preventing the spread of COVID-19 are obligatory for everyone to carry out, and he emphasized: “The National Mobilization Campaign against Corona is evidence-based and motivated by religious, humanitarian and Jihadi values.”

The text of Imam Khamenei’s letter is as follows:

In the Name of Allah (SWT), the Most High

The Office of the Leader,

I extend my gratitude for the efforts of the Honorable Minister and his colleagues in this vast area. The guidelines set by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus and the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of this disease are obligatory for everyone to carry out. The National Mobilization Campaign against Corona, which is evidence-based and motivated by religious, humanitarian and Jihadi values, is an effective plan. This is what will turn tragedies into blessings and threats into opportunities, God willing.

