Date :Monday, March 16th, 2020 | Time : 21:05 |ID: 138075 | Print

Member of Iran assembly of experts dies of coronavirus

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A 78-year-old member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts died  from coronavirus.

Ayatollah Seyed Hashem Bathaei, who had been hospitalized a few days ago, died on Monday.

He represented the people of Tehran in the assembly.

The Assembly of Experts is a high-ranking body that elects and oversees the activities of the leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran has been battling the coronavirus outbreak for nearly a month.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 1,209 fresh cases were added to the number of confirmed infections during the past 24 hours, adding, “The good news is that more than 4,590 of the overall confirmed cases have recovered.”

You might also like
Ayatollah Khamenei: US has been defeated from Iran for forty years
Iran Parliament Speaker Meets Lebanese President Aoun in Beirut
UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Iran
U.S. Adds several other institutes to Its List of Sanctions against Iran
IMF warns of wider unrest across the Middle East due to job crisis
Saudi leaders sent messages to Iran's president:spokesman
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *