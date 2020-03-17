Date :Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 | Time : 09:19 |ID: 138091 | Print

Qom: Doors of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) holy shrine closed +Photo

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) was shut down yesterday, according to a letter from the Corona Headquarters in Qom, Iran, and pilgrims and media photographers were barred from entering the shrine.

It is noteworthy that this decision was made to prevent further spread of Covid-19 disease and no specific time frame has been set.

Closing announcement of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) which has been signed by the Governor of Qom and the Custodianship of Jamkaran Mosque and Lady Masoumeh (S.A) shrine:


