Over 67,000 signatures collected to lift medical sanctions to combat Coronavirus in Iran

SHAFAQNA- More than sixty-seven thousand signatures have been collected so far to lift US medical sanctions against Iran to combat Coronavirus.



Dr. Abolfazl Fateh, Iranian physician and media activist started a petition late February to request the UN and WHO to take immediate action to stop the ongoing medical sanctions against Iran to combat COVID-19 and save innocent lives. Now, more than sixty-seven thousand signatures have been collected so far as a valuable success for Iranians all over the world in protesting medical and banking sanctions against Iranian people.

According to Shafaqna, the campaign was successful and effective. The Iranians were not alone. A campaign spontaneously launched by Iranians abroad has collected more than 67,000 signatures, which is a huge success.

The campaign notes:

In the time of Corona, many people around the world sympathize with the Iranian people. More than fifty-five thousand people signed a campaign petition to lift US medical sanctions to combat Corona. Although steps have been taken, but direct and indirect medical sanctions have doubled the sufferings of Iranians. The signing of the campaign was a real protest of the complete lifting of sanctions by the World Health Organization and the United Nations. Fifty-five thousand people by signing up and sharing the following links on social networks, were the voice of Iranian people.

Do something, if you can.

http://chng.it/nvrkRsp5

