Date :Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 | Time : 10:17 |ID: 138123 | Print

Syria: Shrines of Lady Zaynab (S.A) and Lady Ruqayah (S.A) closed

SHAFAQNA- Syria has temporarily shut down the shrines of Lady Zaynab (S.A) and Lady Ruqayah (S.A) due to the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

Persian Version 

