https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86A17949-1B8C-403E-8B21-26EF7AD55DD8.jpeg 540 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-17 10:17:172020-03-17 10:17:17Syria: Shrines of Lady Zaynab (S.A) and Lady Ruqayah (S.A) closed
Syria: Shrines of Lady Zaynab (S.A) and Lady Ruqayah (S.A) closed
SHAFAQNA- Syria has temporarily shut down the shrines of Lady Zaynab (S.A) and Lady Ruqayah (S.A) due to the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!