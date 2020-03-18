https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/C9DF75D3-D837-4470-91BB-281010E89F7B.jpeg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-18 09:26:262020-03-18 10:06:51Doors of Imam Ridha's (A.S) holy shrine closed to avoid Coronavirus spread
Doors of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine closed to avoid Coronavirus spread
SHAFAQNA- The doors of the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) in Mashhad, Iran, were closed to the pilgrims and neighbors on Monday night after the Maghrib and Isha Prayers.
According to Shafaqna, one of the servants at the entrance of Bab al-Ridha (A.S) told the IRNA correspondent that Razavi holy shrine will be closed to the public by April 24.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!