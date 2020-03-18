Date :Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 | Time : 09:26 |ID: 138132 | Print

Doors of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine closed to avoid Coronavirus spread

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The doors of the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) in Mashhad, Iran, were closed to the pilgrims and neighbors on Monday night after the Maghrib and Isha Prayers.

According to Shafaqna, one of the servants at the entrance of Bab al-Ridha (A.S) told the IRNA correspondent that Razavi holy shrine will be closed to the public by April 24.

Persian Version

You might also like
Iran Commemorates the National Day of Persian Poet Mowlana Rumi
More than 240 exquisite manuscripts added to Astan Quds Razavi library
Iran, Iraq to make transport of Arbaeen pilgrims easier
Zarif, Mahathir Mohamad friendly meeting in Malaysia
Iran, Saudi Arabia talk on Hajj ritual
Iran's FM discusses Sheikh Isa Qasim's case with Emir of Qatar
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *