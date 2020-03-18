Date :Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 | Time : 09:21 |ID: 138140 | Print

Adnan Al-Zurufi appointed to form Iraqi government

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNAIraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday appointed Adnan Al-Zurufi to form the Iraqi government.

Iraqi President, officially appointed Adnan Al-Zurufi, the head of the al-Nasr faction, to form the new Iraqi government, according to Baghdad Daily, an informed political source stated.

The ceremony was attended by the head of Federal Supreme Court, Medhat al-Mahmoud and a number of Iraqi parliamentarians at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

Earlier, Iraqi political groups reported about disagreement over the nomination of the prime ministerial nominee, and thus the responsibility for appointing the prime minister was given to the president.

Persian Version 

You might also like
At least 17 killed in southern Baghdad truck bombing
Iraq election: some Ballot boxes burned before recount in east Baghdad
Iraq: Civilians killed in Baghdad blast at Shia mosque
Barham Salih: High values brought by Jesus (AS) inspired us for the sake of brotherhood
Iraq, Hashd al-Sha’abi, Daesh Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters launch anti-Daesh offensive in western Iraq
Muharram , Arbaeen, Iranian pilgrims During Arbaeen pilgrimage, 3 million Iranian pilgrims expected to visit Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *