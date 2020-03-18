Adnan Al-Zurufi appointed to form Iraqi government

SHAFAQNA– Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday appointed Adnan Al-Zurufi to form the Iraqi government.

Iraqi President, officially appointed Adnan Al-Zurufi, the head of the al-Nasr faction, to form the new Iraqi government, according to Baghdad Daily, an informed political source stated.

The ceremony was attended by the head of Federal Supreme Court, Medhat al-Mahmoud and a number of Iraqi parliamentarians at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

Earlier, Iraqi political groups reported about disagreement over the nomination of the prime ministerial nominee, and thus the responsibility for appointing the prime minister was given to the president.

