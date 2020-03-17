Date :Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 | Time : 11:30 |ID: 138147 | Print

What to do at difficult times?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Perhaps, the one who is granted blessings gets into difficulty, and perhaps the afflicted one is made stronger and tested in difficulty. Therefore, O’ the one who is benefitting from this saying, add to your thanksgiving (of Allah (SWT)), and avoid unnecessary impatience, and be content with given sustenance [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 273.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *