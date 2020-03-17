A Dua to repel calamity and illness by Imam Jawad (AS)

SHAFAQNA – One of the stressed Duas for repelling calamities is Herz (Dua for protection) of Imam Jawad (AS); which protection from calamity, destruction and illness is one of its effects. It is narrated from Imam Jawad (AS) who said: Protect yourself with this Herz, that if you face the armies of Roum and Turk and all of them together with the residents of the earth rise up against you, no bad will come to you from them, and you will be saved from them. To repel calamity, to be saved from destruction, and illness is one of the effects of this Dua that by reciting it, or having it with you this will be done. And that Dua is:

In the Name of Allah (SWT) the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

O’ the Light, and the clear Proof, and the Revealer, O’ the Illuminator, O’ God, protect me from evils, and calamities; and I request God to be saved on the Day when the trumpet (Soor) is blown [1].

