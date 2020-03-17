Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Efforts made by medical staff to care for Corona patients are as important as fighting warriors in protecting country borders

SHAFAQNA- “Efforts made by medical staff to treat and take care of patients affected by Coronavirus are as important as efforts made by fighting warriors in protecting country borders,” The Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed.



The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office issued the Shia Grand Marja’s opinion in response to a question about the efforts of the medical staff who are working to deal with patients with corona disease.

The question and answer texts are as follows:

In the name of God, The Most Compassionate, The Most Merciful

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani (May God Almighty protect him)

Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuhu

What people suffering these days from the Coronavirus is not hidden from you. Also, the medical and nursing staff and volunteers at hospitals and medical centers that deal with patients are endangering their health and possibly sacrificing their lives because they are at risk of being infected by the virus or transferring it. What is the religious authority’s opinion in this regard?

In the Name of God

Treating patients and caring for them and doing their affairs is a sufficient obligation for doctors, nurses, etc., but the relevant authorities must provide all the essentials supplies to protect them from the dangers of the disease and no failure will be accepted.

There is no doubt that the actions of those loved ones, despite all the challenges, is a great measure and is an effort that we cannot determine a price for it, even the importance of their work may be the same as the efforts of the heroic warrior forces at the borders who defend the country and its people.

Surely Allah (SWT) honors their efforts, and not only will grant them rewards in the Hereafter, but we hope to all who sacrificed their lives in this way, may be granted the reward and status the same as the martyrs’ on the Day of Resurrection. We appreciate them for their precious human action, and we ask God Almighty to protect them and protect them from any evil; as God is a Hearer.

Arabic Version

Persian Version