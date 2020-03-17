Date :Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 | Time : 19:38 |ID: 138214 | Print

Iran appreciates humanitarian aid against coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman appreciated humanitarian aids sent by Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to fight against coronavirus, saying that Iran will never forget the way they stood with the country in hard times

In a Monday tweet, Mousavi wrote, “Tones of medical equipment just received from #Uzbekistan, #UAE & @UNICEF. My country is sincerely thankful for these humanitarian efforts and will never forget the way they stood with #Iran in hard times.”

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF humanitarian aid packages, in addition to medical items, includes guidelines in the Persian language for protecting children against the virus and creating a secure environment for children at home during the outbreak.

Meanwhile, UAE and Uzbekistan sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Mon. to help the country in the fight against coronavirus.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus.

 

