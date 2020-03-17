Zarif urges UK not to observe US anti-Iran sanctions based on its JCPOA commitments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif held a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Mon.

In this talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments on outbreak of new coronavirus in Iran and world, US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), bilateral consular issues and also regional developments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif expressed his thanks to humanitarian aids sent by EU, three European countries including UK, France and Germany to the Islamic Republic of Iran to fight against coronavirus.

He called US illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran as a hurdle to combat novel coronavirus pandemic and urged UK not to observe US anti-Iran sanctions both based on its JCPOA commitments and human considerations.