Online Quran memorization course to be held in UAE

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Quranic center in the United Arab Emirates is offering its Quran memorization courses online.

The Hamid bin Rashed al-Naeemi Quran Center announced that it will organize online memorization courses for the youth in spring, Emarat al-Youm website reported.

Some 120 boys and girls will take the courses, in which new educational technologies will be used for learning the Quran by heart, the center said.

Director of the center Ezza bint Abdullah al-Naeemi said the move is aimed at facilitating the youths’ access to Quranic education and promoting memorization and learning of the Quran.

The UAE on Monday announced that saying prayers in mosques and other places of worship in the country is banned for a month.

The measure was taken to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

So far, 98 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Persian Gulf country.

Classified a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the new virus, a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year.

It has killed more than 7,000 people globally, and infected nearly 180,000 others, according to the WHO.