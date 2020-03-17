Date :Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 | Time : 22:55 |ID: 138244 | Print

British Parliament to Start Serving Halal Food

The step will be on a trial basis for three months. If successful, with enough demand for the meals, the measure will be put in place permanently.

The decision came into action earlier this week, following a joint letter with the request from Jewish Labour MP Charlotte Nicols and Muslim Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

There are currently 19 Muslim MPs in the House of Commons, the UK parliament’s lower chamber, as well as other parliamentary staff and workers of the same faith who will benefit from this decision.

The cafeteria will serve halal/ kosher sandwiches and hot meals for £5.25 (DH24) during the trial, according to the national.ae. The menu of the meals has not been shared yet.

