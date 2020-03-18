Saudi Minister says due to Coronavirus, all mosques will be closed if necessary

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: If necessary, in order to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, all mosques in Saudi Arabia will be closed, country’s Minister of Islamic Affairs Dawah and Guidance said.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Shaikh to al-Riyadh daily that no infected individual has so far been seen in the kingdom’s mosques.

“We are monitoring the situation and if it is deemed necessary, we will cancel congregational prayers in mosques temporarily,” he added.

Al-Shaikh noted that according to religious scholars, those having infections must stay home and not go to mosques for saying prayers.

He went on to say that disinfecting mosques also continues in places of worship.

Saudi Arabia announced detecting 17 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has infected more than 140,000 people around the world.

The outbreak has had a major impact on global sporting, cultural, religious and political activities, with a host of events canceled or postponed.