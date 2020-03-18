Date :Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 | Time : 00:23 |ID: 138286 | Print

An old manuscript of holy Quran Restored in Karbala+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: A center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, has restored a n old manuscript copy of the Holy Quran.

The Astan’s Center for Restoring Manuscripts has repaired the copy, according to al-Kafeel website.

Laith Lutfi, director of the center said the copy dates back to the 6th Hijri century (13th century CE).

He said the work was done with the latest methods for restoration of manuscripts.

A digital version of the handwritten copies has also been created and the original one is now preserved in a special box, Lutfi went on to say.

 

