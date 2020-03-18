Palestine’s FM condemns surge in Israeli price tag attacks

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The upsurge in Israeli settler attacks against Palestinian land and property across the occupied West Bank, highly condemned by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

“The rise in settlement organizations’ attacks against Palestinians is a direct result of the encouragement they receive from the political leadership in Israel,” the ministry said in a statement released on Sunday.

The statement added, “Israel seeks to intimidate Palestinians and prevent them from reaching their targeted lands,” pointing to the Israeli regime’s attempts to seize and annex Palestinian lands to expand its settlements.

The ministry called on the international community to condemn the crimes being perpetrated by Israeli settlers and military forces, and compel the Tel Aviv regime to obey the relevant UN resolutions, especially Resolution 2334.

Earlier in the day, Israeli settlers broke the windshields of about 20 Palestinian-owned cars in the northern West Bank town of Huwara.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official in charge of monitoring Israel’s settlement expansion activities, said the extremists attacked the vehicles with rocks.