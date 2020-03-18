Who are the most popular people with God according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – The aim of the creation is worship of God as is mentioned in Ayah 56 of Surah Adh-Dhariat: “I (God) created jinn and mankind only to worship God.” But this is the primary aim for achieving piety (Taqwa) which is mentioned in Ayahs of the Quran; for example Ayahs 21, 179, and 183 of Surah Al-Baqarah. From the Quranic Ayahs (verses) such as Ayah 99 of Surah Al-Hijr, it is proved that the piety which is gained through worship of God, can lead to the status of certainty (Yaqeen), as has been explained clearly by Allah (SWT) in Ayah 282 of Surah Al-Baqarah that with Divine Piety, Divine Teachings happen, and the human being gains Divine (untaught, eternal) Knowledge. And with this knowledge the human being can see the truth as it should be in existence, and reaches the status of witnessing (Shohud) the truth as is mentioned in Ayah 95 of Surah Al-Waqi’ah; and Ayahs 5 and 7 in Surah Al-Takathur. That is why the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: The most popular of the servants with God are the pious ones (piety just for the sake of God) [1].

[1] Warram Collection, Vol. 1, Page 5.