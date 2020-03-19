Date :Thursday, March 19th, 2020 | Time : 06:37 |ID: 138378 | Print

Servants of Al-Abbas (A.S) perfume shrine’s grid of his sister Lady Zaynab (S.A)

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel: After the conclusion of the works for installing the grid’s crown of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (S.A) in Syria, which was made in the Department of the manufacture of holy shrines’ grids of the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine, the technical staff who supervised these works and with the accompanying delegation started cleaning and perfuming the holy grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (S.A).

Part of these works was carried out in parallel with the installation work, and the other part after the completion of the works, including carrying out cleaning of the holy grid with special materials in a way that does not affect the metal and its parts, and that contributes to restoring its luster to harmonize with the new crown and roof.

Likewise, after completing the aforementioned works, the grid was perfumed with the same perfume used to perfume the grid of the mausoleum of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

