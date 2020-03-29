Date :Sunday, March 29th, 2020 | Time : 10:30 |ID: 138396 | Print

Invitation for international scientific conference on Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA –Imam Hussain (AS) : Karbala Center for Studies and Researches at Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine invites all researchers and academics to participate with their researches in the Fourth International Scientific Conference on Arbaeen under the slogan, “Youth and Arbaeen: Self Development for the Future” from 20-21 August, 2020.

“The goal of this conference is to introduce the active role of youth in the Arbaeen Pilgrimage and to draw lessons from the renaissance of Imam Hussain (AS) to enhance the concepts of national identity and dialogue, in addition to linking the cultural and artistic dimension with the Hussaini heritage to increase the youths’ awareness, while highlighting their leadership in providing services and preserving the environment during the massive pilgrimage,” said the Center in a statement.

For conference terms and conditions, or any other inquiries, email the Center:

info@c-karbala.com

