Crisis Cell for Prevention from Corona in Karbala

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel: The Crisis Cell of the Corona Virus Control in the governorate of Karbala offered its thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the holy shrines of Imam Al-Hussain and Al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them), for their support for the measures taken by the cell to limit the spread of this virus.

This came during the press conference held this Sunday morning in the Karbala’s governorate building, in which a curfew was imposed in all neighborhoods of the governorate for three days, starting from Monday morning, for the purpose of starting to sterilize and sanitize all government institutions as well as the city center and its neighborhoods and administrative units.

The cell also called on the people of Karbala to cooperate with health, security and service cadres and abide by its instructions, in order to preserve their safety and that of their families from the threat of the epidemic Corona virus. At the same time, the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine continues to take many precautions to prevent coronavirus, and work to follow the precautionary instructions issued by the competent health authorities.