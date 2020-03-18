Date :Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 | Time : 18:43 |ID: 138428 | Print

Italian musician plays for Iran’s Nowruz New Year in coronavirus days

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Italian jazz musician played a famous Iranian piece and published the video to express friendship and solidarity of the Iranian and Italian people in fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Francesca Cafiso said that “Booy-e Eidi” by late Farhad Mehrad (1944-2002). The piece was a hit and is traditionally played near Nowruz by Iranian musicians.

Cafisco said in the video, “In such hard times that Iran and Italy are passing in the current of fight against the coronavirus outbreak, I send a musical message through Italian Embassy in Tehran.”

“A message of friendship, sympathy, and hope to Iran, which I closely know. The memory of Iran will be alive in my heart forever.”

“Be strong, Iran. Be strong, Italy.”

 

 

 

You might also like
Photos: Hindu Temple in Bandar Abbas, Southern Iran
the office for the protection of Iran interests will open in Saudi Arabia
"Arbaeen procession is the cry of justice against all kinds of oppression"/ Interview with Mrs. Masuma Assad…
Intensive Course on Shia Studies Planned in Vienna Austria
en.shafaqna THE RULING SAUDI FAMILY IS SEEKING TO REPLACE CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN The ruling Saudi family is seeking to replace crown prince Mohammed bin Salman
Rouhani: Iran will break unjust US sanctions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *