Bahrain: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim thanks released prisoners for not receiving congratulators due to Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: The spiritual leader of Shia majority in Bahrain, Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, thanked the recently released for asking people not to visit them due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Sheikh Qassim appreciated this act and called on those to be released later to do the same.

Below is the Statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

It has been reported that more than one of the dear honorable young men in Bahrain, who had been released from prison these days, announced to those who liked to visit them on that occasion, that they thanked and appreciated their concern, and asked anyone who liked to visit them not to do so due to the epidemic that has spread.

It is an act that those conscious young men, who care for the safety of all, should be thanked for, and I bless their initiative and value it very much.

It is an act that should be imitated by others who are released, and should be applied seriously and carefully in each case that calls for gatherings, except if there was a religious or health necessity, which is the same as the former, but only to the extent that fulfills the requirement.

Many thanks also to all the doctors and volunteers involved in saving and relieving people.

For this, and for similar things, let the competitors compete.

It should be noted that Mustahabb (recommended) actions based on gathering should not be performed. There is no Hadith (saying) that talks about performing a more important Mustahabb act than the Friday and congregational prayers, which religious scholars called for suspending in most of the Muslim countries that the epidemic began spreading in, not for undervaluing a Mustahabb act, since all of God’s rules are great, but for a health necessity.

Isa Ahmed Qassim

March 16, 2020