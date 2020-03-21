Head of University of Islamic Denominations: What happenes in New Delhi today is a clear symbol of extremism

SHAFAQNA- The University of Islamic Denominations, while condemning the killing of India’s oppressed and defenseless Muslims, called for the end of these atrocities and the silence of the Indian government and the international institutions’ deployment about this subject.

In recent days in the wake of extremist Hindu attacks on Muslims in Muslim-residents area in the north of the India’ capital, dozens of people have been killed and injured in a tragic and inhumane manner.

Head of the University of Islamic Denominations, condemned the killings, persecution and roving of Indian defenseless Muslims by extremist Hindus, and called these measures as a souvenir of a recent US president visit to the country.

Dr. Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari pointed out that what has happened in New Delhi today is a manifestation of extremism and said, “Today, this is being done by extremist Hindus in the shadow of the indifference and perhaps the support of the Indian government, and we expect the international community to respond to these crimes and break their silence and prevent these inhumane acts”.

“Extremism and violence by anyone with any religion, idea or school of thoughts and a tendency, whether within Islamic or non-Islamic complexes, and or among religious trends, is highly condemned and for us fighting with extremism and violence in every way, especially through scientific methods and in academic settings, is a principle,” he emphasized.

