Which two characteristics are detrimental to any society?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: I fear that you may have sunk in ignorance and pride, as you have been pulled in the past to a direction which could not have been praised. But if you reform your lives (become righteous), you will become prosperous. My duty is to try to reform and rectify your affairs, and if I wanted I would have repeated your unkindness; may God forgive you for what has happened in the past [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 178.