What knowledge people need to have according to Imam Kadhim (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Musa Kazim/Kadhim (AS) who said: I found the knowledge that people need in four cases.
- Know your God
- Know what God has done for you
- Know what God requires from you
- Know what takes you out of your religion [1].
