Announcement from the Al-Khoei Foundation: Suspension of Services

Shafaqna – Due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Alkhoei Foundation issued an announcement.

The statement reads:

Suspension of Services

To all fellow believers,

Assalamu alaykum

As you may be aware, due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and for the safety of our congregation, the Al-Khoei Foundation suspended all congregations and religious events since the first week of March 2020. Many other mosques and Islamic centres have followed to take similar decisions. For the same reason Al-Sadiq and Al-Zahra Schools have moved to online teaching since Monday 16th March 2020.

We highly recommend all community and Islamic centres to act immediately to comply with this guidance.