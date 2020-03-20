Coronavirus : UK Muslims fight to help the needy

SHAFAQNA-Press TV: The UK government has warned of new drastic measures to protect society from coronavirus.

At the time of recording this report, UK cases hit 1,963 confirmed infections with 71 fatalities. But numbers are still rising as this killer bug continues to spread its tentacles. However, for many Brits, they’ve already been forced into an early lockdown. Meaning that anyone vulnerable too or showing signs of symptoms of COVID-19 are self-isolating at home for 14 days.

Fear of shortages has caused a hoarding crisis. Essential items such as pasta, sanitizers and toilet paper are in short supply. However, one minority group is fighting back. British Muslims up and down the UK are mobilizing to support their communities.”

The owners of one convenience store in Scotland stepped up, giving away free coronavirus ‘survival’ packs. And in south London, I spoke with reps from a local Muslim youth group are also working to provide for the needy.

These are not the only examples of British Muslim groups, mosques and activists stepping up for their communities. So, as many fear that the situation is due to get worse before it gets better, the actions of courageous men and women could save many lives.