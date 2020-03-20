Why fear and weakness are not acceptable for true believers?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Two characteristics are not appropriate for a believer; one is stinginess and the other one is fear. A believer is not a coward, the believer is brave and strong [1]. The Prophet (PBUH) in one of his Duas said: O’ Allah (SWT), I seek refuge in God from two things, stinginess and cowardice [2]. It is also reported from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The soul of a believer is harder and stronger than hard rock [3]. In another narration, Imam Sadeq (AS) said: God has given the choice to a believer for anything except in one case and that is to avoid being undignified [4].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 1, Page 301.

[2] Jaame’o Saqeer, Vol. 1, Page 64.

[3] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 333.

[4] Kafi, Vol. 5, Page 63.