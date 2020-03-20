What are the effects of positive thinking?

SHAFAQNA – The valuable outcome of Positive thinking and optimism has been mentioned in Islamic narrations; these include: 1) Favourable opinion, reduces sadness and worries. 2) Optimism causes healthy religion and protects the human being from sins. 3) Positive thinking causes calmness of the heart and the soul [1]. 4) Favourable opinion causes kindness and friendship. 5) Favourable opinion can also lead to enjoy the good of this world and the hereafter. And God grants good of this world and the next to those servants of Allah (SWT) who are good tempered and optimistic towards others [2].

