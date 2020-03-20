Are Qosl and fasting for New Year correct? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-20 10:54:162020-03-20 10:55:03Are Qosl and fasting for New Year correct? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Qosl and fasting for New Year.
Question: Are Qosl and fasting with the intention of Eid of Norooz (New Year), correct?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Qosl and fasting of Eid of Norooz are Mostahab.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
