Are Qosl and fasting for New Year correct? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Qosl and fasting for New Year.

Question: Are Qosl and fasting with the intention of Eid of Norooz (New Year), correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Qosl and fasting of Eid of Norooz are Mostahab.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA