Date :Friday, March 20th, 2020 | Time : 10:54 |ID: 138570 | Print

Are Qosl and fasting for New Year correct? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Qosl and fasting for New Year.

Question: Are Qosl and fasting with the intention of Eid of Norooz (New Year), correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Qosl and fasting of Eid of Norooz are Mostahab.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *