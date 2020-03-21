US agrees on suspending parts of Iran sanctions: WHO

Speaking to Al-Mayadeen, Adhanom said that he has held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo focusing “on the need to provide support to Iran in facing the Corona epidemic, and how best to activate that.”

He noted that the United States has “agreed to suspend some sanctions against Iran, especially those related to facilitating banking procedures during states of emergency.”

Adhanom also appreciated the other countries that have supported Iran by shipping the necessary equipment to confront this epidemic.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, also told Al- Mayadeen that the World Health Organization is in permanent contact with Iran. “everyone should avoid politicization in this crisis in the world,” he highlighted.

He said that the body is trying to guarantee that companies would not face any punishment by the US for helping Iran.

Many countries, including Russia and China, have urged the United States to lift its unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran after the Trump administration walked out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Sanctions that mainly target Iran’s economy has impeded the country’s efforts to contain the outbreak which directly affects the health of civilians.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected 17,361 individuals across Iran claiming 1,135 lives as of Wednesday, said the Health Ministry. Also, 5,710 patients with the virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.