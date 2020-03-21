Ayatollah Sistani’s representative: Corona risk should not be underestimated/ Misusing current difficult conditions and raising prices is inappropriate

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative in a televised speech from the holy city of Karbala emphasized that the fight against the coronavirus should not be underestimated.

“The country (Iraq) and most of the world’s countries are now the scene of the outbreak of the coronavirus, and people are being asked to take care of themselves and not to underestimate the disease,” Hojjat al-Islam Ahmed Safi said in a TV speech on Friday.

Saying that we must implement the recommendations of the respective factions in order to save our lives, Sheikh Safi stated, “The sufficient obligation fatwa, has compelled the relevant authorities to provide all the facilities that will help medical staff to carry out their duties in the fight against corona”.

He pointed out that the Grand Ayatollah Sistani put doctors and warriors in a same position because they both defend the homeland, and emphasized, “We are facing an important situation that we must stand against and comply with the relevant factions’ regulations”.

“The epidemic virus of corona has spread widely in the world, and we should not underestimate it because of the fear that the situation will get worse,” Ayatollah Sistani’s representative said.

He further called for a conscious and scientific approach to this issue and for respecting the experts and following their recommendations and instructions, saying, “Coward people should not take advantage of such conditions, but we should be sympathetic to one another and help each other because misusing these difficult conditions and raising prices are inappropriate traits”.

At the end, he appreciated the great efforts of medical staff working to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

