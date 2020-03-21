https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/39133_orig.jpg 315 450 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-21 18:44:352020-03-21 18:44:35Video: Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine on eve of Eid al-Mab’ath
Video: Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine on eve of Eid al-Mab’ath
SHAFAQNA- Rainfall in the Imam Ridhza’s(A.S) holy shrine in Mashhad, Iran, and the chunt of timpani on the eve of Eid al- Mab’ath.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!