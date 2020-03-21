Date :Saturday, March 21st, 2020 | Time : 18:24 |ID: 138616 | Print

Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s important advices to support families affected by Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement today, Saturday, about the families affected by the current situation due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed in a statement that providing the basic requirements of the families affected by the current situation is one of the responsibilities of government factions.

The statement also stressed that charities that are financially propertied should contribute to protect the affected people.

The news is being updated…

