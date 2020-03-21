UK petition urging removal of US sanctions against Iran
SHAFAQNA- IRNA :A petition urging the US to immediately lift sanctions against Iran for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic has so far been signed by one thousand people in the United Kingdom.
The electronic petition created on UK Parliament’s website reiterates that under the current conditions, removal of the sanctions is a humanitarian move.
Based on the latest statistics released so far, some 1,187 people have so far signed the petition and the figure is rapidly going upward.
Based on the political procedures, if a petition signed by more than 10,000 people, British government should answer it, and if it exceeds 100,000, it will be debated in the House of Commons.
Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador in London said in a tweet that British Parliament has urged the US Administration to immediately remove sanctions against Iran when the highly contagious disease is taking heavy tolls on the Iranian people.
