Zarif slams US for hitting Iran with new sanctions amid Coronavirus crisis
SHAFAQNA- RT: Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif slamed US for hitting Iran with new sanctions as it struggles to cope with a huge surge of Covid-19 cases.
Zarif tweeted on Friday that The Trump administration was “gleefully” taking pride in “killing Iranian citizens” on Nowruz, the Persian New Year, celebrated on March 20 this year. He said US policy betrayed an “utter contempt for human life.”
US administration gleefully takes pride in killing Iranians citizens on #Nowruz—our New Year. The White House takes its “maximum pressure” to a new level of inhumanity with its utter contempt for human life.Iran to US: Your policy will live in infamy. But Iran won’t break. pic.twitter.com/2xGWG8xxH8
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 20, 2020
His rebuke comes shortly after the US blacklisted five companies based in the United Arab Emirates for trading in Iranian petrochemicals. Three companies in China, three in Hong Kong and one in South Africa were also added to the list this week, as Washington attempts to choke off Tehran’s oil revenues.
China has called on the US to offer sanctions relief to Iran, with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Beijing tweeting on Wednesday that the policy was “against humanitarianism and hampers Iran’s epidemic response,” as well as deliveries of aid by the UN and other organizations.
Iran has seen at least 1,400 deaths from Covid-19 so far, with more than 19,000 confirmed cases. A health ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that one person in Iran was now dying “every 10 minutes” from the virus, with 50 new infections every hour.
