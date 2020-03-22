Commemoration ceremony of Islamic Movement’s Shuhada held in Nigeria

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Available statistics show that one thousand and twenty seven of the members of the Shuhada Foundation of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been killed in violent attacks by the security forces.

The Islamic Movement said these people have left behind over two thousand two hundred and eight children for the Shuhada Foundation to cater for. Will the victims and their children get justice?

There were prayers and solemn music at the occasion to remember the victims. The Islamic Movement said the number significantly increased after the 2015 Zaria Massacre, where more than three hundred and forty of Zakzaky supporters were killed when the residence of the Islamic cleric was attacked by security forces.

Over four years after the violent incident, the spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Zakzaky has remained in detention despite his deteriorating health.

In December 2016, a Federal High court ruled that the detention of the Sheikh and his wife is “illegal and unconstitutional” and therefore ordered their release immediately and unconditionally. The Nigerian government, however refused to comply with the court order till now.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria has lashed out at the authorities of the Kaduna Central Correctional Center for refusing to allow Sheikh Zakzaky’s doctors to properly examine him. The statement says the only way out for the government is to abide by the December 2016 ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja which ordered the release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat.