Photos: Haftseen of Iranian New Year

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Haftseen or seven Ss, is, in fact, the tradition of putting seven materials whose names begin with S. In the past, people used to put all of these items on a mantel or a designed fabric similar to a tablecloth, which they call it “Sofreh”. That’s also called “Sofreh Haftseen”.
