Iranian artists enliven people in fighting Coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: To energize Iranians in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a group of artists in Neka County of Mazandaran Province in Iran have kicked off creating artworks.
Calligraphers, painters, musicians as well as various art groups of the city have made contributions to the anti-corona campaign in the country.
Apart from teaching art, artists have also published numerous works of art on social media.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that 17,361 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 1,135 of them have succumbed to death.
