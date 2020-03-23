Date :Monday, March 23rd, 2020 | Time : 07:41 |ID: 138810 | Print

Iraqi army entered Najaf Ashraf to carry out quarantine

SHAFAQNA- Governor of Najaf announces entry of Iraqi army to apply traffic ban in the province.

Najaf Ashraf Governor, Luay al-Yassiry, said on Sunday that brigades of the Iraqi army, along with security forces and police, had arrived in Najaf province this evening to enforce regulations to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

In an interview with the media, the governor of Najaf said military and security forces have been ordered to deal firmly with those who do not implement crisis headquarters’ decisions.

The Iraqi Crisis Headquarters today announced the extension of the traffic ban regulations in Iraq for another six days (March 28th). The Iraqi government has said that anyone who does not respect the rules will be tried.

