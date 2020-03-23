British anti-war body calls for end to US’ inhumane sanctions against Iran

“The COVID-19 virus has had an unprecedented effect on the entire world and Iran is no exception,” the statement reads.

“Iran is being ravaged by the virus and now has more cases than any other country in the world with the exception of China and Italy,” it added.

“Millions in Iran are likely to die, not just because of the virus but because US imposed sanctions are preventing countless innocent people from accessing vital medical care.”

“Write to your MP to force the British government to put public pressure on Trump’s administration to end inhumane sanctions at this desperate time.”

Meanwhile, an electronic petition created on UK Parliament’s website reiterated that under the current conditions, removal of the sanctions is a humanitarian move.

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Brazilian media ‘Folha de S.Paulo’ that the US Medical Terrorism impeded Iran’s effective reaction against corona pandemic.

The US maximum pressure against Iran blocks exports “so, we have less resources for investment”, he added.

Iran is a rich country but due to sanctions we do not have necessary resources to serve affected people, he noted.

Even if we had financial capability to supply them, sanctions impede purchase of medicines and medical equipment, it added.