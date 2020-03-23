UAE & Saudi-backed forces clash in Yemen’s Aden again

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Clashes have erupted between UAE-backed separatists and Saudi-backed militants in Yemen’s port city of Aden. Eyewitnesses said the infighting broke out between the southern UAE-backed separatists and Saudi-backed militants loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

It came after the Storm Brigades affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates made an attempt to break into Camp 20, which is supported by Saudi Arabia. On Friday, Saudi forces attempted to take control of Aden International Airport from the so-called Emirati-trained Security Belt Forces in order to hand it over to other local forces receiving military training in the kingdom.

Both the UAE-sponsored separatists and the Saudi-backed militants loyal to Hadi serve the Riyadh-led military coalition and have been engaged, since March 2015, in a bloody war on Yemeni people. Ties between the two sides have soured over a number of issues, including what the Yemenis view as the UAE’s intention to occupy Yemen’s strategic Socotra Island and gain dominance over major waterways in the region.