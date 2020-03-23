What is the first question that a person will be asked in the hereafter?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ridha/Reza (AS) who said: The first deed which will be accounted for is Salaat. If Salaat is correct and accepted, then other deeds will also be accepted; otherwise they will be rejected [1]. In another narration, Imam Ridha (AS) said: Salaat takes a pious and righteous person close to Allah (SWT) [2]. Imam Ridha (AS) also recommended: Encourage boys to perform Salaat at about seven years of age [3].

