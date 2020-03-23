https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/imam-reza2.jpg 174 261 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-23 09:32:522020-03-23 09:32:52What is the first question that a person will be asked in the hereafter?
What is the first question that a person will be asked in the hereafter?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ridha/Reza (AS) who said: The first deed which will be accounted for is Salaat. If Salaat is correct and accepted, then other deeds will also be accepted; otherwise they will be rejected [1]. In another narration, Imam Ridha (AS) said: Salaat takes a pious and righteous person close to Allah (SWT) [2]. Imam Ridha (AS) also recommended: Encourage boys to perform Salaat at about seven years of age [3].
[1] Mostadrakul Wasa’el, Vol. 3, Page 25, Hadith 4.
[2] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 4, Page 43, Hadith 4469.
[3] As Above, Vol. 21, Page 460, Hadith 27580.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!