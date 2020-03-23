What is the ruling on sanitizing holy shrines? The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about sanitizing holy shrines.

Question: Is there any problem with sanitizing holy shrines of inafflibles (AS) from deadly viruses which may exist there?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: In the Name of the Most High; there is no problem in this case, and even in this condition of Coronavirus outbreak, it is Wajib, and if it is necessary to close these places to prevent definite harm from people mixing, as it is happening these days.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA