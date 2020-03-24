Palestine: Al-Aqsa Mosque’s doors closed to worshipers due to Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Al-Aqsa Mosque’s doors is closed to worshipers from Monday morning until further notice, al-Quds Organization of Islamic Endowments said.

According to Shafaqna stated from Palestine Information Center, the organization said in a statement that the decision was made in accordance with the recommendations of religious and medical authorities in the city of al-Quds to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The statement said it is a painful decision taken to preserve the lives and health of citizens according to the Fatwas of Religious Authorities, but Azan will still be broadcast in the Al-Aqsa mosque.

The al-Quds Islamic Endowments Organization calls on all Palestinians to cooperate, sympathize and observing the health principles in order to overcome the crisis that has engulfed the world.

So far hundreds of people have been affected with the coronavirus in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Wafa reported today that a new case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ramallah which brings the total in Palestine to 60, according to government spokesman Ibrahim Milhemm.

So far, 17 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

