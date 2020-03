AIM holds online Akhlaq classes every Monday

SHAFAQNA- AIM collaborates with Hawza Ilmiyya of England to hold online Akhlaq classes delivered by His Eminence Sayyid Hashem Moosavi every Monday.

The program began as scheduled on March 23.

The program starts at 19:00 London time ( New York 14:00 | Berlin 20:00 | Quds 21:00 | Qom 23:30).

The online Akhlaq classes will be broadcasted on Youtube (www.youtube.com/aimtv) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/aimislamuk).