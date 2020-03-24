Can the share of Imam (AS) be used to help the poor in the current condition? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about helping the poor by using the share of Imam (AS) [Sahmul Imam (AS)].

Question: Following the Coronavirus outbreak, and the widespread shutting down of the country, many people have lost their jobs and they live under severe hardship. Do you give permission to help them from the share of Imam (AS)?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: The believers can give half of the share of Imam (AS) and also response to grievances (Raddal Madhalim) to the needy people whose lives have become difficult as a result of economic recession.

God willing in this difficult situation, the believers by observing fairness and friendly association, and helping others especially by helping relatives and neighbours, gain Divine Reward and satisfaction of Imam Zaman (AJ) for themselves.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA