Famous Shia cleric’s health condition deteriorates in Al-Saud prison amid Corona outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Concerns over endangering the life of Ayatollah Sheikh al-Radhi, a prominent Saudi Shia cleric in al-Saud prison, have risen amid Coronavirus outbreak, while he is suffering from underlying illness.

Internal sources in Saudi Arabia insist on the need of urgent release of Sheikh al-Radhi, amid the spread of Coronavirus in the country, while besides high age and harsh conditions in the prison, he also suffers from other ailments and requires urgent medical care.

“Sheikh al-Radhi suffers from chronic illnesses and heart problems while the Coronavirus is spreading in Saudi Arabia and the prison where the seventy-year-old cleric is held in a crowded place,” the same sources have warned.

The sources added, “As one of the essential principles of the fight against Corona is avoiding the crowding and any gathering, there is grave concerns about the health of this Shia cleric and other inmates in that prison”.

At the same time, juridical and civil rights activists in Saudi Arabia have called on the authorities to release Sheikh al-Radhi immediately due to underlying illnesses that threaten his life amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Sheikh Hussein al-Radhi must be released because of the danger posed by the Coronavirus. In addition, other prisoners who have been imprisoned for their beliefs should be released as soon as possible because they are at risk” Saudi legal activist Taha al-Haji wrote on Twitter.

Saudi author Ali Salman al-Gharash also wrote on Facebook, “While fourth year of detention of Sheikh Hussein al-Radhi, who is the voice of God, is being spent, he and other political detainees must be released because of worries about their lives in the wake of the Corona outbreak”.

Al-Saud authorities detained Shia cleric Sheikh al-Radhi after banning from pulpit and sentenced him to 13 years in prison. In his congregational prayer sermons, he had criticized Al Saud’s policy of marginalizing the oppositions, particularly Shias.

In a speech, he had also criticized the execution of Sheikh Namar Baqir al-Namr by the Saudi authorities and strongly criticized the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen.

Sheikh Hussein al-Radhi is a Shia cleric in Saudi Arabia and Qatif who is 69 years old and has been in prison since 2016.

