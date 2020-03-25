What is the ruling on wasting water? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about wasting water.

Question: In our area, water is wasted a lot for agricultural and other uses, for example water needed for palm/date (tree) is 50 litres per month, and electrical (water) pumps are on 24 hours, and there is no government supervision. The water level has gone down greatly, and the taste of water has changed, and it has become undrinkable. I wanted to ask that, is this type of usage considered to be as people’s right (Haqqu-Naas)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Any kind of wastage in using water especially in places which causes harm and loss to others is Haram.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA